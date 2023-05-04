ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

TULSA, Okla., May 4, 2023

Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Thursday, May 18th

TULSA, Okla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET. The Company will file its quarterly report on form 10-Q with the SEC in the coming days and will issue a summary of its financial and operating results for the first quarter ending on March 31, 2023 in a press release on the day of the call.

Investors interested in participating on the live full year call can dial 1-866-372-4653 within the U.S. or 1-412-902-4217 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://app.webinar.net/9D4WxMAxb0V https://app.webinar.net/eO7A4GLlEBp or on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.clearsign.com/overview.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 from abroad. The conference ID is 1524402.The telephonic playback will be available for 7 days after the conference call.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

