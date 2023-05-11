BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CYCC, CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, will announce first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel’s strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.
