Brenmiller+Energy+Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy” (TASE: BNRG, Nasdaq: BNRG), a global leader in thermal energy storage (TES), announced today it has been given an Honorable Mention for its thermal energy storage system in the Energy+and+Sustainability category of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards.

Brenmiller’s bGen TES system is an intelligent, scalable, and cost-effective technology that provides industrial organizations and power producers with around-the-clock low-carbon heat. In addition to renewables, the bGen system can store energy generated by waste heat and other types of clean energy for minutes, hours, or days and produce steam, hot water, or hot air that can be accessed on-demand and used for industrial and power generation processes. This provides critical reliability, protection from renewable intermittency and fluctuations in energy market prices, as well as a solution to decarbonize heat generation.

This year’s World+Changing+Ideas+Awards showcased 45 winners, 216 finalists, and more than 300 honorable mentions—with health, climate, energy, and AI among the most popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more.

“This marks our third clean tech award and recognition in 2023 to date, and we are very pleased to be among a select group of innovators named by Fast Company,” said Brenmiller president and CEO Avi Brenmiller. "Having just inaugurated our gigafactory for thermal energy storage, we are ready to provide clean energy for a clean planet."

“It’s thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year’s honorees,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “While it’s easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society’s most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own.”

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air they need to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fbren-energy.com%2F and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that the Company’s thermal energy storage systems will help decarbonize industrial heat production, the potential benefits of its technologies, its readiness to provide clean energy for a clean planet, its potential to address society’s most urgent problems, and the ability of its projects to evolve and inspire others to develop solutions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company’s results include, but are not limited to, the Company’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, the demand for and market acceptance of our products, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 22, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

