Thomasville, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods to Report First Quarter 2023 Results

THOMASVILLE, GA; May 4, 2023 – Flowers Foods (: FLO) will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after 4:00 p.m. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be posted at that time.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast. The materials and webcast access information will be posted at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). Following the webcast, a replay will be available at the same website.

Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2022 sales of $4.8 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Flowers Foods
1919 Flowers Circle
Thomasville, GA 31757
IR phone: 229.227.2317
Contact: Eric Jacobson
www.flowersfoods.com
