STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB (publ) held an Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, May 4, 2023, in Stockholm.

Appropriation of profit and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Statement of Income and the Balance Sheet for the Parent Company as well as the Consolidated Statement of Income and the Consolidated Balance Sheet as per December 31, 2022. In accordance with the proposal of the Board, the AGM resolved to pay a dividend of SEK 3.45 per share, to be distributed to the shareholders in two payments of SEK 1.75 per share and SEK 1.70 per share, respectively. Record date is Monday May 8, 2023, for the first dividend and Monday November 20, 2023, for the second dividend. The first dividend is estimated to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting on Thursday May 11, 2023, for the first dividend and Thursday November 23, 2023, for the second dividend. The AGM discharged the Board of Directors and the President from liability for the financial year of 2022.

Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that the number of Board members shall be nine, with no deputy members. The AGM re-elected Ingrid Bonde, John Brandon, Fredrik Cappelen, Gunilla Fransson, Sofia Schörling Högberg, Harry Klagsbrun, Johan Menckel and Jan Svensson as Board members and elected Åsa Bergman as a new board member. Jan Svensson was re-elected Chair of the Board. The fee to the Board members was determined to SEK 10 689 000 in total (including fees for committee work) apportioned so that the Chair of the Board shall receive SEK 2 640 000 and the other Board members SEK 870 000 each. The Chair of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 405 000, the Chair of the Remuneration Committee SEK 109 000, the members of the Audit Committee each SEK 260 000 and the members of the Remuneration Committee each SEK 55 000.

Auditor

As auditors, the AGM decided to re-elect the auditing firm Ernst & Young AB, Stockholm, with authorized accountant Rickard Andersson as auditor in charge, for a period up to and including the AGM for 2024. The auditor's fees are to be paid as per agreement.

Remuneration report and incentive program

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' report regarding remuneration. The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal and consistent with 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively, to implement a long-term incentive program (LTI 2023/2025).

Authorization of the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's shares

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM resolved to authorize the Board to resolve upon acquisitions and transfers of the company's own shares of Series B.

Further information:
Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations, +46 76 116 7443 or email [email protected]

