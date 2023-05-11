Today, PLAYSTUDIOS%2C+Inc., the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games that offer real-world rewards to players, announced its licensing deal with global gaming leader IGT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT). For the first time, PLAYSTUDIOS can use popular IGT content within its chance-based casual games. The first three content titles scheduled for release are: “Wolf Run™ Eclipse,” “Money Mania Pharaoh's Fortune™” and “Wheel of Fortune® Cash Link Australian Outback.” The new games based on the above content will be available in PLAYSTUDIOS’ myVEGAS+Slots later this year.

“To have the opportunity to work with IGT and bring their proven content and game models to our casual, free-to-play audience is a win-win,” said Katie Bolich, Co-Founder and Head of Product at PLAYSTUDIOS. “Our players get to experience some of the most popular casino titles on the market, and IGT gets to reach a broader audience as we extend their content beyond the casino floor.”

While the initial games will appear exclusively in myVEGAS Slots, PLAYSTUDIOS will quickly follow with additional IGT content for MGM Slots Live and POP! Slots.

“IGT is excited to share our incredible content such as Wolf Run Eclipse and player-favorite Wheel of Fortune slot games in a casual game format with PLAYSTUDIOS’ rapidly growing audience of highly engaged causal gamers,” said Jennifer Fales, IGT VP Global Licensing and Social Casino Gaming. “By putting IGT’s popular content into the hands of PLAYSTUDIOS’ millions of players, we are extending the reach of many of the most celebrated themes of all time and enabling players worldwide to enjoy IGT content in a compelling, free-to-play format.”

All PLAYSTUDIOS games share a unique “rewarded play” value proposition, powered by the company’s groundbreaking playAWARDS platform and its one-of-a-kind myVIP Loyalty program. Every time players engage with the company’s top-ranked apps, they earn an in-game currency that can be exchanged for real-world rewards offered by a curated collection of notable partners including MGM Resorts International, Norwegian Cruise Line, Hilton, Wolfgang Puck, Bowlero, and more. The playAWARDS platform currently reaches more than 6 million monthly unique active users and has already given away over $500 million in loyalty perks to highly engaged casual gamers.

All PLAYSTUDIOS titles are all free to play and can be found on the iOS and Android app stores, as well as on Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

©2023 Califon Productions, Inc.

Wolf Run and Pharaoh's Fortune are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT. Wheel of Fortune is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005396/en/