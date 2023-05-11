CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC), ('the Company'), is steadfast in moving forward with the "Hollywood After Dark" TV Series and will be releasing its first Pay-Per-View event known as "Afrobeats."

Marketing Worldwide Media announces that there are no unforeseen delays in the pre-production stages of Hollywood After Dark (H.A.D.) due to the writer's strike, since the series will not require or promote anything to be written in advance. #MWM wants to reassure investors and brand sponsors that the entire concept of this series was to feature real human interactions on unrehearsed topics through immersive conversation. The Company sympathizes with all Union Work issues and the writers who are affected, with the hopes that the strike is resolved in a timely and amicable manner.

Additionally, the Company, can confirm that our Global TV and Digital Distribution networks will reach more than 1/4 (one quarter) of the planet's consumers, and aligns extremely well with #MWM's merchandising sales plan. H.A.D. will promote products through Celebrity and Sports Pro endorsed appearances; which will include some series attributed collectibles.

Marketing Worldwide is using the Hollywood After Dark platform to feature the inside scoop on the "Afrobeats" Pay-Per-View Event, which is a hot music genre that has Global resonance, especially in Africa. The PPV charges in Africa will range between $6.95 and $8.95 USD per view; potentially capturing 600 Million consumers through our African Media Affiliates, and aiming for an extremely conservative estimation of 250,000 viewers (utilizing historical ROI performance), as previously announced in last week's press could capitalize short term revenues in excess of $2 Million USD. The "Afrobeats" PPV event will be presented Live from Hollywood when the H.A.D. nightclub venue is announced.

Currently, there has been quite a "buzz" among brand sponsors who are eager to get involved with Hollywood After Dark, and #MWM looks forward to announcing those partnerships over the next 3 weeks.

Marketing Worldwide would like to invite our investors, shareholders, clients, and corporate sponsors to follow our social media platforms and continually updated website content to stay up-to-date with the most recent information.

