Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to acquire up to 500,000 shares of its Class B common stock. The Company did not announce a ceiling price or time limit for the purchases. As of April 28, 2023, there were 3,778,767 Class B shares outstanding.

