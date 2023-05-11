IntelGenx to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023 – Conference Call to Follow

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX:IGX) (

IGXT, Financial) (“IntelGenx”), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

An accompanying conference call will be hosted by Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, Chairman, Dwight Gorham, Chief Executive Officer, and Andre Godin, President and Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the results and provide a business update. Details of the conference call and webcast are below:

First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call Details:

Date:Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call:1- 888-506-0062 (Canada and the United States)
1- 973-528-0011 (International)
Access Code:655475

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.intelgenx.com under "Webcasts" in the Investors section.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For IntelGenx:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(647) 872-4849
[email protected]

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
[email protected]

