LOWELL, Mass., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. ( RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Wysocki to the position of Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.



Wysocki joins the Company with nearly two decades of experience at General Electric and GE Healthcare. During his GE career, he held roles of increasing responsibility in their imaging, molecular imaging and computed tomography (CT) businesses before becoming the General Manager, U.S. Molecular Imaging, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. In this role, he was responsible for all commercial activities and long-term strategic planning within the Neurology and Nuclear business segments.

“We are excited to welcome Mike to Rapid Micro, where he will join our executive leadership team,” said President and CEO Robert Spignesi. “He is a recognized commercial leader and brings a proven track record of implementing successful sales strategies that have driven significant revenue growth. This experience will be invaluable as we focus on accelerating Growth Direct® system placements.”

Most recently, Wysocki was Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at SOC Telemed, Inc., a tech-enabled clinical services company, where he led a cross functional team of commercial leaders and was responsible for developing a go-to-market strategy to achieve its growth objectives. He holds a BS in Biology from Boston College.

“I’m very excited to join Rapid Micro and embrace the Company’s vision for the Growth Direct platform to support manufacturers of life-saving therapies through microbial quality control automation,” said Wysocki. “I am eager to partner with Rapid Micro’s impressive customer base, in addition to working alongside its talented sales, marketing and support teams, to help achieve even greater levels of success.”

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.