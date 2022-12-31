PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $433.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.0%, or $32.0 million , from $401.6 million in the same period of 2022.

for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.0%, or , from in the same period of 2022. Net income was $85.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 7.3%, or $6.7 million , from $92.2 million in the same period of 2022.

for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 7.3%, or , from in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $194.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.6%, or $15.4 million , from $178.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $430.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.6%, or $30.3 million , from $399.7 million in the same period of 2022.

operations were for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.6%, or , from in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $214.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.0%, or $15.9 million , from $198.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023 were $107.7 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter was $3.1 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.25 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $27.1 million, approximately $15.6 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.5 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 4515619. A replay of the call will be available from today through May 18, 2023 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, demolition costs, development, preopening, business innovation and technology enhancements, contract termination costs and non-routine items), interest expense, net and provision for income tax. In the third quarter of 2022, we reclassified certain allocated corporate expenses from our Las Vegas Operations segment to Corporate and other. The reclassifications were applied to all periods presented.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Fremont and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Operating revenues:





Casino $288,240

$279,771 Food and beverage 78,147

65,699 Room 43,939

36,772 Other 23,073

19,181 Management fees 237

213 Net revenues 433,636

401,636 Operating costs and expenses:





Casino 71,711

68,866 Food and beverage 60,112

53,223 Room 13,607

12,482 Other 7,712

6,370 Selling, general and administrative 92,505

86,296 Depreciation and amortization 31,095

33,425 Write-downs and other, net 19,619

10,180

296,361

270,842 Operating income 137,275

130,794 Earnings from joint ventures 899

844 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 138,174

131,638







Other expense:





Interest expense, net (42,456)

(26,674) Income before income tax 95,718

104,964 Provision for income tax (10,191)

(12,719) Net income 85,527

92,245 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 40,851

43,899 Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 44,676

$ 48,346







Earnings per common share:





Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.77

$ 0.79 Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.77







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 57,653

61,005 Diluted 103,190

107,701







Dividends declared per common share $0.25

$0.25

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)











Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022

Net revenues







Las Vegas operations $430,049

$399,730

Native American management —

—

Reportable segment net revenues 430,049

399,730

Corporate and other 3,587

1,906

Net revenues $433,636

$401,636











Net income $ 85,527

$ 92,245

Adjustments







Depreciation and amortization 31,095

33,425

Share-based compensation 5,296

3,505

Write-downs and other, net 19,619

10,180

Interest expense, net 42,456

26,674

Provision for income tax 10,191

12,719

Adjusted EBITDA $194,184

$178,748











Adjusted EBITDA







Las Vegas operations $214,089

$198,230

Native American management —

(2,196)

Corporate and other (19,905)

(17,286)

Adjusted EBITDA $194,184

$178,748



