1895 BANCORP OF WISCONSIN, INC. ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF A SECOND REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREENFIELD, Wis., May 4, 2023

GREENFIELD, Wis., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: BCOW), the holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB, announced that it has adopted its second stock repurchase program to be implemented upon completion of its existing stock repurchase program. Under the new repurchase program, which is subject to regulatory non-objection, the Company may repurchase up to 10% of its current outstanding shares.

Following receipt of regulatory non-objection, repurchases are expected to commence upon completion of the existing stock repurchase program, which has 9,945 shares remaining to be repurchased. Shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The repurchase program has no expiration date.

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

The timing and amount of share repurchases under this authorization may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, and competition and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

Contact: David R. Ball
Telephone: (414) 421-8200

favicon.png?sn=CG91019&sd=2023-05-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1895-bancorp-of-wisconsin-inc-announces-adoption-of-a-second-repurchase-program-301816562.html

SOURCE PyraMax Bank / 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG91019&Transmission_Id=202305041600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG91019&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.