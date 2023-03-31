Canoo to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

2 hours ago
JUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2023

JUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Monday, May 15, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 5:00 pm ET
U.S. Dial-in: 877-407-9169
International Dial-in: 201-493-6755
Access ID: 13738439

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion through May 29, 2023.

Toll-free Replay Number: 877-660-6853
International Replay Number: 201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13738439

About Canoo
Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with their pioneering technologies, unique design and business model that spans multiple owners across the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Canoo designed a modular electric platform that is purpose-built to maximize the vehicle interior space and is customizable for all owners in the vehicle lifecycle, to support a wide range of business and consumer applications. Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, visit press.canoo.com. For investors materials, visit investors.canoo.com.

