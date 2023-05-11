Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the “Company” or “DPM”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held via live webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A total of 145,072,056 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 77% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the eight nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

NameVotes in Favour% ForVotes Against% Against
Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell128,231,83092.1210,964,2827.88
Jaimie Donovan138,108,73299.221,087,6360.78
R. Peter Gillin129,617,68293.129,578,6866.88
Kalidas Madhavpeddi136,263,43097.892,932,9382.11
Juanita Montalvo137,764,78398.971,431,3291.03
David Rae138,493,47299.50702,8960.50
Marie-Anne Tawil137,539,33898.811,656,7711.19
Anthony P. Walsh135,589,86097.413,606,5082.59

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour132,993,11391.67
Votes Withheld12,078,8438.33

Advisory Say on Pay Vote

The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company’s approach to compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour136,636,66598.16
Votes Against2,563,1991.84

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 365-5092
[email protected]		Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
[email protected]

