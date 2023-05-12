PHOENIX, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) ( WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Nick Girardi, Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations, will participate in a presentation and host private investor meetings at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference in London, United Kingdom, on May 9, 2023. The presentation will take place at 11:30 am GMT+1.



About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.