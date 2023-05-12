Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 24, 2023

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s first quarter is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the first quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call:To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Register for the call using this link.
Webcast:To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit corporate.abercrombie.com/investors and select "News & Events" followed by “Events” then click the link to the webcast.
Replay:A replay of the webcast will be available at corporate.abercrombie.com/investors shortly after the call ends and will be archived for one year.

Further information is available at corporate.abercrombie.com. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website: investors should consult the site to access this information.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering active lifestyle products, is designed to create happiness through movement. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 770 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com,  www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Mo GuptaKate Wagner
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6751(614) 283-6192
[email protected][email protected]
