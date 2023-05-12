MONTREAL, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the following common share purchase warrants of the Corporation ("Warrants") will be listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective as of the opening of markets on May 8, 2023 : (i) an aggregate 7,752,916 Warrants expiring on March 2, 2027 (the "March 2027 Warrants"), and (ii) an aggregate 11,363,933 Warrants expiring on May 27, 2027 (the "May 2027 Warrants"). The March 2027 Warrants and May 2027 Warrants will be listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbols "ODV.WT.A" and "ODV.WT.U", respectively.

Each May 2027 Warrant (ODV.WT.U) is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Common Share ") at an exercise price of US$10.70 per Common Share until May 27, 2027, and will be trading on the Exchange in U.S. dollars.

") at an exercise price of US$10.70 per Common Share until May 27, 2027, and will be trading on the Exchange in U.S. dollars. The May 2027 Warrants were issued on May 27, 2022, upon the conversion of subscription receipts of the Corporation issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement of the Corporation that closed in three separate tranches on March 4, 2022, March 29, 2022 and April 21, 2022.

All May 2027 Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture dated March 4, 2022, as amended and supplemented on March 29, 2022 and further amended and supplemented on March 17, 2023 between the Corporation and TSX Trust Company, as warrant agent (the "Non-Brokered Warrant Indenture").



Each March 2027 Warrant (ODV.WT.A) is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$14.75 per Common Share until March 2, 2027, and will be trading on the Exchange in Canadian dollars.

The March 2027 Warrants were issued in connection with a "bought deal" brokered private placement of units and subscription receipts of the Corporation that closed on March 2, 2022.

All March 2027 Warrants are governed by the terms of a warrant indenture dated March 2, 2022, as amended and supplemented on March 17, 2023 between the Corporation and TSX Trust Company, as warrant agent (the "Brokered Warrant Indenture").



Copies of the Non-Brokered Warrant Indenture and Brokered Warrant Indenture are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission EDGAR website (www.sec.gov) under the Corporation's issuer profile.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Corporation. The Warrants and the Common Shares underlying the Warrants have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is a premier North American gold development company focused on high-quality past-producing properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Corporation's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada, the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. In addition to considerable brownfield exploration potential of these properties, that benefit from significant historical mining data, existing infrastructure and access to skilled labour, the Corporation's project pipeline is complemented by other prospective exploration properties. The Corporation's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally sustainable mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:

Sean Roosen Philip Rabenok Chairman and CEO Director, Investor Relations Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685 Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644

