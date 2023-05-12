

Gurugram and New York, May 05, 2023: MakeMyTrip Limited ( MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results before markets open on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The company will post the release on its Investor Relations website https://investors.makemytrip.com/ and will not be distributing over newswires.



A live Zoom Webinar with the senior management team will also be hosted on May 16, 2023 at 7:30 am EDT or 5:00 pm IST through the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.makemytrip.com/.



To register for the webinar, please follow this link:

https://makemytrip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LOAbzEasSrG7FDO1QpFU1w





Registered participants will receive a confirmation email containing the Zoom access link and alternative phone dial-in details.



A replay of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.