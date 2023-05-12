EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation ( NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that CFO Ron McClurg will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference being held May 10-11, 2023.



Presentation date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Presentation time: 10:45 a.m.* Registration: sidoti.com/events Live presentation: Session link 1x1 meetings: Investors may request meetings by contacting their Sidoti representative or NeuroOne Investor Relations.

*Please note that the presentation date and time are subject to change. Attendees may refer to the program agenda for more information.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

