Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the following investor conferences in May and June:

Needham Technology & Media Conference
Date: May 16, 2023
Location: New York, NY

Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum
Date: May 17, 2023
Location: New York, NY

Moffett Nathanson TMT Conference
Date: May 18, 2023
Location: New York, NY

Oppenheimer Annual Israeli Conference
Date: May 21, 2023
Location: Tel Aviv, Israel

J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: May 24, 2023
Location: Boston, MA

B. Riley Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Date: May 25, 2023
Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
Date: June 7, 2023
Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
Date: June 14, 2023
Location: New York, NY

Webcast replays from select events will be available on the Events page of the Pagaya investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pagaya.com%2F for a limited time.

About Pagaya

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005955/en/

