Silk Road Medical Receives 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. ( SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Silk Road Medical. This year, 97% of employees said Silk Road Medical is a great place to work – a full 40 points higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“The impact that our shared mission, combined with our unique and celebrated Cartwheel Culture have on the employee experience here at Silk Road Medical is evident in the results of this important survey,” said Erica Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “We owe our continued growth and overall success to the dynamic team of talented employees who are ultimately responsible for us earning this meaningful recognition.”

Silk Road Medical is driven to create smarter, more advanced solutions that empower vascular health care providers to treat carotid artery disease while minimizing risk of stroke in their patients. The company is made up of ardent thinkers, designers, scientists, and innovators who are inspired by a deep understanding of vascular disease and surgical procedures. In 2022, the company formed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Council with the mission to foster an environment that is inclusive and welcoming to all. These efforts are reflected in the results of the Great Place to Work® Certification with 99% of employees sharing that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Silk Road Medical is hiring! If you’re looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first, visit the careers page at: https://silkroadmed.com/about-silk-road-medical/careers/

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. ( SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors:
Lynn Lewis or Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]		Media:
Michael Fanucchi
Silk Road Medical
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODgzMjcwNiM1NTc3MDI0IzIxNTcwMTM=
Silk-Road-Medical.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.