SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. ( SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Silk Road Medical. This year, 97% of employees said Silk Road Medical is a great place to work – a full 40 points higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.



“The impact that our shared mission, combined with our unique and celebrated Cartwheel Culture have on the employee experience here at Silk Road Medical is evident in the results of this important survey,” said Erica Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “We owe our continued growth and overall success to the dynamic team of talented employees who are ultimately responsible for us earning this meaningful recognition.”

Silk Road Medical is driven to create smarter, more advanced solutions that empower vascular health care providers to treat carotid artery disease while minimizing risk of stroke in their patients. The company is made up of ardent thinkers, designers, scientists, and innovators who are inspired by a deep understanding of vascular disease and surgical procedures. In 2022, the company formed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Council with the mission to foster an environment that is inclusive and welcoming to all. These efforts are reflected in the results of the Great Place to Work® Certification with 99% of employees sharing that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Silk Road Medical is hiring! If you’re looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first, visit the careers page at: https://silkroadmed.com/about-silk-road-medical/careers/

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. ( SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.