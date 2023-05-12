Remote Monitoring and IoT Solutions Provider for Generators, Gas Pipelines, & Industrial Assets, Acorn Energy, Hosts Q1 Investor Call, Thursday, May 11th at 11am ET

WILMINGTON, Del., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. ( ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment, through its OmniMetrix subsidiary, will host its Q1 conference call on Thurs., May 11th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO & COO of OmniMetrix, will review Acorn’s Q1’23 results, its outlook and host a Q&A session for investors. Results will be released that morning before the market opens.

Conference Call & Replay Details
Date/Time:Thursday, May 11th at 11:00 am ET
Dial-in Number:1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l)
Online Replay/Transcript:Audio file/transcript will be posted online here
Questions can also be submitted via Email:[email protected]

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, serving tens of thousands of customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support by enrolled back-up generators. OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used by cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities, in addition to residential back-up generators.

