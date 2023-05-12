ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air new interviews with Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq:IINN, IINNW) and Genius Group Limited (NYSE American:GNS) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Inspira Technologies: https://www.redchip.com/assets/iinn_interview_access

Genius Group: https://www.geniusuinfo.com/interview_access

About Inspira Technologies

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while reducing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today's market. The group has a group user base of 4.3 million students and users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/.

