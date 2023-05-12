Banner Named One of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Newsweek has named Banner Bank one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. This prestigious list is compiled by Newsweek, in collaboration with market research partner Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005468/en/

Newsweek_US-TrustedCompanies2023_Logo_Basic.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Banner is in good company, sharing the list with some of the most well-known brands in the country,” said President and CEO Mark Grescovich. “Being recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies in the nation is a tremendous compliment, especially considering the current economic environment. We believe it’s a reflection of our long history to always ‘do the right thing’ for all our stakeholders.”

America's Most Trustworthy Companies were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of all three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. They were asked how much they agreed with statements like "I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer," "I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development," and "I believe this company would be a good long-term investment."

A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All U.S. public and private companies with more than $500 million in revenue were considered in the study. From Newsweek and Statista teams selected the most trustworthy companies across 23 industries. In the banking industry category, Banner ranked very well at seventh of the 37 companies that made this year’s list.

View+the+full+list+of+all+companies+on+the+Newsweek+2023+list.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230505005468r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005468/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.