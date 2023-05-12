Newsweek has named Banner Bank one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. This prestigious list is compiled by Newsweek, in collaboration with market research partner Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Banner is in good company, sharing the list with some of the most well-known brands in the country,” said President and CEO Mark Grescovich. “Being recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies in the nation is a tremendous compliment, especially considering the current economic environment. We believe it’s a reflection of our long history to always ‘do the right thing’ for all our stakeholders.”

America's Most Trustworthy Companies were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of all three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. They were asked how much they agreed with statements like "I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer," "I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development," and "I believe this company would be a good long-term investment."

A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All U.S. public and private companies with more than $500 million in revenue were considered in the study. From Newsweek and Statista teams selected the most trustworthy companies across 23 industries. In the banking industry category, Banner ranked very well at seventh of the 37 companies that made this year’s list.

