Zoomlion To Celebrate 30th Anniversary with Special Exhibition Highlighting Intelligent Products and Digitalization Achievements

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, May 6, 2023

CHANGSHA, China, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a series of events and exhibitions from May 11 to 14 in the Zoomlion Smart Industrial City (the "City") in Changsha, Hunan Province.

Zoomlion will hold its 30th anniversary convention on May 11 at the headquarters building of the City. Alongside this, a special technological achievements exhibition will showcase over 500 units of advanced equipment and core components. The exhibition will also highlight the fruitful achievements of Zoomlion's research institute, ZValley, 12 machinery business units, and five core components business units. The events will take place in the headquarters building and its four smart manufacturing parks. Global audiences can join in on the events through online livestreams, where they can explore Zoomlion's world-leading intelligent, international, and sustainable lighthouse factory, cutting-edge intelligent products, and digitalization achievements, wherever they are in the world.

Zoomlion's 30th anniversary exhibition will highlight its latest technological and intelligent achievements to visitors:

  • Embark on a journey through the world's largest construction machinery industry base with a comprehensive product lineup and experience the captivating world of intelligent manufacturing at the Lighthouse factories. The City is now home to eight world-leading lighthouse factories, 300 intelligent production lines, and eight national tech innovation platforms, boasting more than 150 industry-leading technologies and over 600 patented production technologies. It is at the forefront of a new era of globalization, intelligent manufacturing, and digital transformation, and leads the industry in achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality through green manufacturing.
  • A grand showcase of more than 500 units of Zoomlion's flagship equipment and core components, as well as advanced technologies and solutions. This includes the world's largest tonnage all-terrain crane, tower crane with 5G remote control, and a pump truck with the world's longest carbon fiber boom. Visitors can also check out the world's tallest self-propelled straight boom aerial work platform, and new dry-mixed mortar construction materials.
  • A taste of authentic Changsha culture in the City, where guests can enjoy a variety of entertainment activities, including concerts, camping, games, hot balloon rides and more.

As part of the 30th-anniversary celebration, Zoomlion will also participate in the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE) on May 12-15, and host an employee open day on May 13.

favicon.png?sn=CN91892&sd=2023-05-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-to-celebrate-30th-anniversary-with-special-exhibition-highlighting-intelligent-products-and-digitalization-achievements-301817150.html

SOURCE Zoomlion

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN91892&Transmission_Id=202305060316PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN91892&DateId=20230506
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.