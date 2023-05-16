Dillard's Launches Jess Southern for Gianni Bini

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce today’s launch of Jess Southern for Gianni Bini, the Company’s second limited-edition capsule collection presented under the exclusive Gianni Bini brand. The collaborative line was created in partnership with Jessica Payne, a Tampa based style and beauty influencer who inspires a highly engaged following on Instagram and YouTube @Jesssouthern.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005338/en/

JSApparel.jpg

Jess Southern for Gianni Bini is available exclusively at Dillard's. (Photo: Business Wire)

The line features playful, feminine pieces in apparel, footwear and swimwear and launches at 10.00 a.m. Central today on dillards.com and simultaneously in all Dillard’s locations across the nation.

In describing her inspiration behind this exciting collection, Jessica stated, “I designed this collection for Gianni Bini to be all about FUN! With playful plaids and pop colors, sprinkled with a few great neutrals, my goal was to create the ultimate summer wardrobe. From ultra-feminine statement pieces, to cool girl classics, I hope this collection evokes your inner Carrie Bradshaw and makes you feel like your best self. These are pieces I wanted in my closet -pieces that make you smile. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and cannot wait to see how you style these pieces that are all so special to me!”

Dillard’s Corporate Merchandise Manager Erin Frazier commented, “Jessica is a mover and shaker with a heart of gold, and this line is as vibrant as she is. She wanted her collab to be a fun and feminine curation of must-have pieces, and we feel she totally captured the summer anthem of fashion with this capsule collection.”

About Jessica Payne

Jessica Payne grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee and wanted to work with makeup for as long as she can remember. She moved to New York City within three days of graduating high school and immediately began working as a makeup assistant at Ford Models. Her career took her to California where she flourished in the entertainment industry as a makeup artist on the award shows including the Oscars and Golden Globes - eventually appearing as a makeup expert on national TV shows including E News!, Access Hollywood, Extra and Good Morning America. Jessica moved to Tampa, Florida to start a family, and she and her wonderful husband, Logan, now have two children. In addition to sharing her style and beauty inspiration on Instagram and YouTube, she is also an entrepreneur, partnering in Tampa’s first infrared sauna studio and a successful self-tanner business.

About Gianni Bini

Gianni Bini, Dillard’s largest ladies’ contemporary brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel. The mission of Gianni Bini is to always be on the forefront of fashion, offering styles that exude high quality and satiate the contemporary customers constant craving for the newest, most cutting-edge trends. Gianni Bini aspires to always offer fresh, yet seasonally relevant collections that cater to all aspects of the contemporary woman’s life. Follow Gianni Bini on Instagram @giannibiniofficial.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230508005338r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005338/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.