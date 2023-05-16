SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix Inc. ( AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Friday, May 12, 2023, before the market opens. Company management will host a conference call that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Live audio of the conference call will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/news-events. Alternatively, interested parties can dial 877-407-3982 (toll-free) or 201-493-6780 (international) to listen. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Augmedix

Augmedix ( AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners. Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care with seamless technology. Augmedix’s proprietary Notebuilder Platform extracts relevant data from natural clinician-patient conversations and converts that data into medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. The Company’s platform uses Automatic Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing including Large Language Models, and medical documentation specialists to generate accurate and timely medical notes. Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of clinician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care. Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

