Foot Locker Appoints Former Nike Executive to Lead WSS Banner

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023

Continues growth within Latino communities and sets out to make WSS the Company's next billion-dollar banner

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the leading footwear and apparel retailer, today announced the appointment of Blanca Gonzalez as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its WSS banner, effective May 15, 2023. WSS is best known for its neighborhood-based store presence and deep connection within Latino communities.

Foot_Locker_Inc.jpg

Blanca joins Foot Locker from Nike Inc., where she served as Vice President of North America Product Merchandising and brings more than 19 years of experience across various Nike leadership roles in Marketing, Merchandising, and Sales.

Blanca will report directly to Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and oversee the operations of WSS.

"Blanca's vast knowledge of the sneaker industry attained throughout her tenure with our great partner Nike will be an incredible asset to our WSS business, which has tremendous potential," said Frank Bracken. "Blanca's remarkable experience, understanding of our diverse customers, and personal roots within WSS's home turf will help deepen our relationships within communities and expand WSS's unique offering of culturally connected experiences. She will also help us build the talent and operational capabilities to rapidly scale WSS, making it our next $1B banner."

"I am honored to join Foot Locker, Inc. as General Manager of the WSS banner," said Gonzalez. "I have watched WSS grow its footprint in Latino communities by investing in authentic and culturally relevant touch points with its customers. WSS has proven to demonstrate a high level of cultural awareness that honors and respects the richness of the Latino experience. Together we'll build on this relationship, continuing WSS's success and growth while being keenly focused on how we best serve the communities where we operate."

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,700 retail stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. For more information, visit footlocker-inc.com.

Investor Contact:
Robert Higginbotham
Interim Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(212) 720-4600

Media Contact:
Olivia Mata
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(815) 763-3159

Foot_Locker_Inc_WSS_Banner_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY92436&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-appoints-former-nike-executive-to-lead-wss-banner-301817572.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY92436&Transmission_Id=202305080645PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY92436&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.