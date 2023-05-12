The Real Good Food Company to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 12 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

22 hours ago
CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. ( RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen foods company, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before market open on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Management will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 12, 2023 to discuss Real Good Foods’ first quarter 2023 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a question and answer session with telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879
Conference ID: 13738353
Webcast: RGF Q1 2023 Webcast

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A telephone playback of the call will be available through Friday, May 26, 2023. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 13738353. A webcast replay will also be available by clicking here: RGF Q1 2023 Webcast.

About Real Good Food Company

Real Good Foods ( RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

To learn more, please visit our website at realgoodfoods.com or join us on social media @realgoodfoods – where we maintain some of the largest followings in the frozen food industry today.

Investor Relations Contact:

Akshay Jagdale
(856) 955-1453
[email protected]

