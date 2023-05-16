HAYWARD, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( BNTC) (“Benitec” or “Company”), a development-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference ("ddRNAi") platform, today announced that Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec will present virtually on the BB-301 Clinical Development Program at the Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) International Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at 12:50 pm Israel Daylight Time.



“We are excited to have the opportunity to meet with global clinical researchers specializing in the management of OPMD to review our clinical development plan and to provide updates regarding the clinical and regulatory progress,” said Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec. “Enrollment of OPMD subjects into the Natural History Study at the U.S. clinical trial site is proceeding at a rapid pace, with 9 subjects enrolled to date. The current pace of enrollment supports our central clinical development goals of administering BB-301 to OPMD subjects in 2H2023 and disclosing interim safety and efficacy data in 2H2023 for one or more subjects that have received BB-301.”

Presentation Details

Title: A silence and replace AAV-based vector for the treatment of OPMD

Date: May 16th, 2023

Time: 12:50 – 1:05 PM IDT (5:50 – 6:05 AM ET)

Session Location: Hall Alon, Beautiful Israel Complex, Tel Aviv, Israel

