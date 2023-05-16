Kaplan has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by South+Florida%27s+Top+Workplaces, for the third consecutive year. The award is based on feedback from Kaplan’s own employees about how it is to work there and serve Kaplan’s students. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“At Kaplan, we are committed to helping our students and university and business partners achieve their goals, and this recognition by The Sun Sentinel as one of South Florida’s Top Workplaces is a testament to that,” said Gregory Marino, CEO, Kaplan North America. “These survey results, which merited this distinction, confirm the high level of engagement and dedication we see in our team’s performance, day in and day out. I could not be prouder of everyone’s focus on delivering excellent results and constantly raising the bar. Together, we have made Kaplan a great place to work, advance your career, and make a difference.”

“Being selected again as one of South Florida’s Top Workplaces is proof of our incredibly talented, diverse, and committed employees across the globe who embody the spirit of Kaplan, live our company values, and fulfill our mission of transforming lives through education,” said Lisa Gefen Sicilian, chief administrative officer, Kaplan North America, “We’re proud of this recognition, what we’ve accomplished, and what we continue to achieve, together.”

The South Florida's Top Workplaces award is the company’s latest recognition for being an outstanding employer. Just last month, Kaplan was certified as a Most+Loved+Workplace, backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI), for the third consecutive year. According to BPI, Most Loved Workplace validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 26 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.

