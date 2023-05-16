D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services—and the only provider building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers, today announced that Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO, and John Markovich, CFO, will present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 17 at 11:00am ET.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation live via webcast here. The archived webcast will be available on D-Wave’s Investor+Relations page after the event.

To schedule a 1:1 meeting with D-Wave during the conference, please contact your representative at Needham or email [email protected].

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

