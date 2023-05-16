Cue Health Launches Pharmacy Offering to Empower Individuals to Manage Common Health and Wellness Needs from Home

Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today announced an expansion of its Cue Integrated Care Platform to include a new pharmacy offering with over-the-counter and prescription medication options for a growing number of common health and wellness needs. These include sexual health - such as erectile dysfunction and herpes - as well as birth control, hair loss, and more.

Building on last month’s launch of its new collection of consumer-friendly, at-home diagnostic test kits, as well as existing treatment options that Cue offers for infectious diseases including COVID-19, influenza, and urinary tract infections, the all-new pharmacy offering now provides individuals with a convenient and private way to manage a growing number of common health and wellness concerns.

“Many of the conditions for which we now offer care choices and medication often go ignored or unaddressed due to a gap in awareness or a lack of discreet access, which can lead to adverse health effects,” said Dr. David Tsay, Chief Medical Officer for Cue Health. “Integrating an all-new pharmacy experience within our diagnostic-enabled care platform is yet another example of how Cue is working to empower people to live their healthiest lives.”

Individuals can now utilize Cue to purchase over-the-counter medications either a la carte or by subscription, which they can manage by selecting their desired cadence. Customers can also choose to consult with a clinician to get advice or learn more about their condition and, if medically indicated, receive prescription medication in a dosage that’s right for them.

For a full list of Cue’s pharmacy options and information about the conditions that can be treated, please visit here.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that uses diagnostic-enabled care to empower people to live their healthiest lives. The Cue Health platform offers individuals and healthcare providers convenient and personalized access to lab-quality diagnostic tests at home and at the point of care, as well as on-demand telehealth consultations and treatment options for a wide range of health and wellness needs. Cue’s customers include federal and state public sector agencies and the private sector, which includes healthcare providers, enterprises, and individual consumers. Cue’s COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription. Cue has since received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its molecular mpox test at the point of care and, to expand its test menu, the company has a number of other submissions under review by the FDA. Cue, founded in 2010, owns over 100 patents and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements”. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Cue’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

