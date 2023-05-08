Kognitiv welcomes Jon Ott as Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, May 8, 2023

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kognitiv Corporation ("Kognitiv"), a global SaaS company inspiring customer loyalty through data-driven personalization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Ott as Chief Revenue Officer, leading Kognitiv's sales and account management teams.

Jon is a proven sales leader in the SaaS space, known for successfully building and leading high-performance client-facing teams within a highly competitive landscape. With nearly 20 years of experience in technology, enterprise solutions, sales and account management, Jon is a transformative leader who is passionate about data and the impact it can have on the ROI of customer-centric companies.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Jon to the Kognitiv executive leadership team," said Tim Sullivan, chief executive officer of Kognitiv. "Jon's strengths as a high-performance sales leader will be invaluable in growing our commercial team, driving revenue growth, and fostering deeper relationships with our clients."

Jon most recently served as the area vice president of sales at Amperity, a customer data management company that uses AI to enable identity resolution for enterprise companies. Prior to Amperity, Jon spent over a decade at Salesforce, including pivotal roles driving revenue for the Salesforce Marketing Cloud and the Salesforce Data Management Platform.

Jon is passionately people-first in his approach to life and work, which has contributed to his success leading and scaling world-class sales teams during his time at Salesforce. He is currently an executive member of Pavilion, an international group of sales, marketing and customer success leaders, and is a council member of Ascendant Network, a community of progressive executives leading digital transformation and elevating the customer experience.

"I am delighted to be joining the extraordinary team at Kognitiv, which is trusted by some of the world's most well-known brands and delivers some of the best loyalty programs out there," said Jon. "With an innovative product roadmap and compelling new products to bring to market, it's clear that Kognitiv is poised for growth, and I couldn't be more excited to be leading the global team responsible for revenue."

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv inspires lifetime loyalty by helping brands build deeper relationships with their customers. Their intelligent, omnichannel SaaS platform delivers data-driven personalization across the entire customer lifecycle, enabling superior marketing effectiveness and consumer engagement.

In June 2020, Kognitiv and Aimia's Loyalty Solutions business came together to become a global loyalty solutions leader. Today Kognitiv serves a broad portfolio of global brand customers and has employees in over 20 countries. With decades of loyalty solutions experience, Kognitiv has the history, the technology and the expertise to help marketing professionals stay ahead of the customer expectation curve.

Kognitiv's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM).

Learn more at www.kognitiv.com.

