BBTV Holdings Inc to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after market close on Friday, May 12th. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day at 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time hosted by Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, and KB Brinkley, CFO. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

BBTV_Holdings_Inc__BBTV_Holdings_Inc_to_Host_First_Quarter_2023.jpg

Conference Call Details
Friday, May 12th, 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time

Operator Assisted Dial-In:
Access Code: 630766
North America (Toll Free): 1 833 470 1428
North America (Local): 1 404 975 4839
Global Dial-In Numbers

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.

To coincide with the call, an Investor Highlights presentation will be available at: https://investors.bbtv.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/

Telephonic Replay:
Access Code: 761297
North America (Toll Free): 1 866 813 9403
North America: 1 929 458 6194
Replay Expiration Date: Wednesday, May 26th, 2023 at 11:59 PM PDT

About BBTV
BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2022, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. (www.bbtv.com)

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.


Contacts:

Media Relations

Mark Funston

778-288-4950

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Contact:

Ron Shuttleworth

Partner

Oak Hill Financial Inc

647–500–7371

[email protected]

BBTV-F

favicon.png?sn=VA93587&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtv-holdings-inc-to-host-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-301818486.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA93587&Transmission_Id=202305081400PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA93587&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.