We are proud to share our second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report (the “Report”). The Report highlights certain key performance indicators for the year ending December 31, 2022, by providing disclosures containing relevant, industry-specific data and information aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, along with select disclosures aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework. In addition, the Report captures the myriad ways Phibro empowers its people, protects the environment, acts with integrity, and engages with the communities in which it operates globally.

“I am pleased to share our second annual ESG Report and the progress Phibro has made to generate positive change for people, animals, and the planet. For Phibro, ‘Health at the Heart’ is indicative of our longstanding relationships with customers, the agriculture community, and the public. This ethos extends to the planet through the methods and materials we use. Over the last few years, Phibro’s focus on making advancements in responsible and sustainable business practices has been just as important as the product advancements brought about by our scientific contributions,” commented Jack Bendheim, Phibro’s Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Damian Finio, Phibro’s Chief Financial Officer, and Chairman of Phibro’s ESG Council, added, “The momentum behind our ESG efforts continues to build thanks in large part to our employees, and our second report is reflective of the progress we made in 2022.”

Phibro intends to review progress against the metrics contained in the Report regularly, and to publish revisions periodically.

To read Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s 2022 ESG Report, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pahc.com%2Fresponsibility.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a global leader in animal health and mineral nutrition. We partner with livestock producers, farmers, veterinarians and consumers who raise or care for farm and companion animals. We provide solutions to help them maintain and enhance the health of their animals. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the potential FDA withdrawal of approval of our Mecadox (carbadox) product. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “potential,” “project,” “projection,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “should,” “can,” “can have,” “likely,” the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Phibro expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors.” These filings and subsequent filings are available online at %3Ci%3Ewww.sec.gov%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3Ewww.pahc.com%3C%2Fi%3E, or on request from Phibro.

