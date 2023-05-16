Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 12:30 PM ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty’s website Postal+Realty+Trust+-+Investors+-+Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the conference, which runs from Tuesday, June 6 to Thursday, June 8, 2023.

In addition, the Company will participate in investor meetings at the BMO 2023 Real Estate Summit on Thursday, May 11, 2023 and the Janney Montgomery Scott Virtual Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005565/en/