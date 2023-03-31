TrueCar Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Stockholder Letter

15 hours ago
SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 8, 2023

Live call and webcast will occur on May 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ:TRUE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 in a stockholder letter, which is available HERE and on the TrueCar investor relations website at ir.truecar.com.

The company will host a call to discuss its first quarter results on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT. A live webcast of the call will be available through TrueCar's Investor Relations website and the link below.

TrueCar First Quarter 2023 Live Call and Webcast Details:

Date:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Dial-In:

1-833-816-1391 (domestic)

1-412-317-0484 (international)

Webcast:

Access the live webcast HERE

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com.

TrueCar has used and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (ir.truecar.com), LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

TrueCar Investor Relations Contact:

Zaineb Bokhari
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]

TrueCar Public Relations Contact:

Sara Morgan
Senior PR Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE TrueCar.com

