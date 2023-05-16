Capstone Copper Announces Change to Board of Directors

Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (

TSX:CS, Financial)

The Company announces the appointment of Mr. Peter Meredith as Lead Independent Director, and the resignation of Mr. George Brack, who had previously served as Capstone’s Board Chair and most recently, Lead Independent Director. “I have greatly enjoyed my time serving on the Capstone Board over the past 14 years. I believe the company is in the best shape it has ever been in and has all the necessary ingredients to thrive and seize on the opportunities that lie ahead of it. I am extremely confident with the leadership of the management team and the Board of Directors.” Mr. George Brack commented. Mr. Darren Pylot, Chairman of the Board, commented, "Mr. Brack has been a valued board member for over fourteen years. On behalf of Capstone's Leadership Team and Board of Directors, I would like to thank George for his strong leadership and invaluable insights, which have helped Capstone grow into a leading mid-cap copper company with peer-leading growth. We all join in wishing him the very best in the future."

Mr. Meredith has been a Director of Capstone since 2019 and has served as Chair of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee. Mr. Meredith also serves on the Board of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. He has previously been a Deputy Chairman and Director of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., and a former Chairman of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation as well as several other corporate board roles. He spent thirty‐one years with Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants. Mr. Meredith is a Chartered Professional Accountant, and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Capstone also welcomes Patricia Palacios as a new Independent Director. Ms. Palacios brings to the Company over 30 years of experience as a lawyer, advisor, director, and senior corporate executive in the renewable energy industry. Ms. Palacios has also served as a board director for 12 years. She is recognized for her expertise in corporate governance, people management and risk management. Patricia Palacios becomes the first Chilean member of the Capstone Board.

"We are very pleased with the addition of Patricia Palacios as a new member of the Board of Directors. Her strategic vision for Chile, legal background, extensive experience in matters of sustainability and community liaising, and strong comprehensive approach to the various areas of the Company will be an essential contribution to Capstone Copper," said Darren M. Pylot, Chairman of the Board.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005770/en/

