Bally's Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering Of Ownership Interests Of Bally's Chicago To Chicago Residents

11 hours ago
PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 8, 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This draft registration statement relates to the proposed initial public offering of ownership interests of Bally's Chicago, Bally's planned resort and casino in Chicago, Illinois. The ownership interests would be offered to residents of the City of Chicago that satisfy the qualification requirements in the Host Community Agreement between Bally's Chicago and the City of Chicago.

The number of ownership interests to be offered, the terms thereof and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

There can be no assurance that the confidential submission of a draft registration statement on Form S-1 will result in any transaction or other action by Bally's. Bally's does not intend to comment on or provide updates regarding these matters unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required based on the then-current facts and circumstances.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, Bally's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games, and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Bally's in this press release, its reports filed with the SEC and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for Bally's to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. Bally's has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include those included in Bally's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by Bally's with the SEC. These statements constitute Bally's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contact

Robert Lavan
Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
[email protected]

Media Contact

Richard Goldman
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102
[email protected]

