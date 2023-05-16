EXTREME CONNECT CONFERENCE – Extreme+Networks%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), today introduced a number of new solutions designed to challenge the status quo of networking. The AP3000 is the industry’s smallest, most power-efficient Wi-Fi 6E access point (AP) and is designed to meet the needs of budget-conscious customers who want enterprise-grade performance in a small package. Extreme also extended its Universal Switch series with the introduction of the 7520+and+7720+switches, custom-built for enterprise core and aggregation use cases, and 8820+switches, high-density, deep buffer, switch routers designed for large enterprise networks. Extreme’s Universal+Platforms enable users to select their OS and change it as necessary, extending the life of the hardware and eliminating network upgrade costs.

Lowest Power Consumption, Smallest Form Factor Wi-Fi 6E Access Point: The new AP3000 is designed to optimize performance in both high-density and harsh environments, and has just 13.9W of power draw, making it the lowest power consumption Wi-Fi 6E access point in the market. It is available in two form factors, featuring a 2x2:2 dual radio and the option for external antennas with an extended temperature range, making it suitable for environments like freezers and hot climates, high-ceiling manufacturing facilities and warehouses, as well as K-12 and higher education classrooms. The AP3000 works seamlessly with Extreme Fabric, enabling customers to automate onboarding and provisioning and take advantage of hyper-segmentation to boost network security.





The 7520 is designed to address 1/10/25Gb server and top of rack deployments within data centers and wiring closet environments. With both 1/10Gb Copper and 1/10/25Gb Fiber models, the 7520 allows customers to pick the platform that best addresses specific wiring and data rate requirements. The 7720 lets customers address higher-speed core switching needs with up to 32 x 100Gb ports and consolidates up to eight different aggregation/core switch lines from previous generations into a single family.





The 7520 is designed to address 1/10/25Gb server and top of rack deployments within data centers and wiring closet environments. With both 1/10Gb Copper and 1/10/25Gb Fiber models, the 7520 allows customers to pick the platform that best addresses specific wiring and data rate requirements. The 7720 lets customers address higher-speed core switching needs with up to 32 x 100Gb ports and consolidates up to eight different aggregation/core switch lines from previous generations into a single family. High-Density, Fabric-Enabled Switching for Large-Scale Environments: The Extreme 8820 switch extends Universal Platforms to large enterprises and service providers and can be used in the data center as a border leaf or spine switch and provide core aggregation. With native Fabric support, protection for essential service with Trusted+Delivery and the ability to optimize traffic to improve performance, the 8820 enables large enterprises and service providers to reduce costs and increase network speeds, ensuring optimized experiences for end-users.



The 8820 will be available as 40 x 100GB or 80 x 100Gb (QSFP28) configurations, with the ability to split to 4 x 25/10Gb resulting in either 80 x 40Gb, 144 x 25Gb, 144 x 10Gb or, with the 8820-40C, to 40 x 40Gb, 72 x 25Gb, 72 x 10Gb configurations.

Matthew Dumond, IT Director, Prospect Mountain School District

“With more IoT and student devices connecting to the network each day and an ever-increasing need to invest in innovative software applications to boost curriculums and learning, Wi-Fi 6E will be a game-changer for the way we leverage our network to drive better experiences across campus. What makes the AP3000 so appealing is its small form factor, low power consumption and ability to perform in challenging conditions like auditoriums with high ceilings and small offices or classrooms in tight corners. Students and faculty connected to our new Wi-Fi 6E network will see a major difference in how quickly they can access online resources like videos, without any buffer time or interruptions to their school day.”

Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Extreme Networks

“Extreme’s Universal Platforms are something no one else in the industry can deliver. Customers can completely avoid hardware lock-in and select their desired use case, giving them more flexibility and saving them time and money when it comes to changes or upgrades. The new hardware introduced at Extreme Connect 2023 is all designed around flexibility, security and customer choice, enabling our customers to create a network that can easily support and scale to fit their evolving needs and provide the best experiences for their users.”

Extreme Networks was the first in the industry to ship a Wi-Fi+6E access point.

Extreme Networks is the only vendor in the industry with flexible Universal+Platforms.

