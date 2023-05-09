Global industrial activity and better petrochemical spreads in the international scenario boost Braskem's results

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2023

Braskem posts Recurring EBITDA of US$205 million in the quarter

SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 1Q23 Earnings Release.

1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

  • Recurring EBITDA US$205 MM, about R$1,063 million. Higher than 4Q22 (US$-32 MM) and lower than 1Q22 (US$920 MM).
  • Liquidity US$2.8 bi, return on cash flow of 32%1. Ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 76 months.
  • Net Income R$184 MM, about US$35 million. Representing R$0.53 per class ´´A´´ and class ´´B´´ preferred share.
  • Liabilities 3.86x adjusted Net Debt/Recurring EBITDA LTM2. Mantenance of adjusted Net Debt level in U.S. dollar.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/home-en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results TUESDAY, May 09 at 10:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].

1 Considers the recurring generation of cash in dollars in the last 12 months over the Company´s market capitalization in the quarter.
2 Company Consider the Recurring EBITDA of the last 12 months, the Adjusted Net Debt with the hybrid bond and does not include the debt of Braskem Idesa.

favicon.png?sn=SP94610&sd=2023-05-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-activity-and-better-petrochemical-spreads-in-the-international-scenario-boost-braskems-results-301819284.html

SOURCE Braskem

