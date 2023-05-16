Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that Jeremy Andrus, Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Blosil, Chief Financial Officer, and Nick Bacchus, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Jefferies Virtual Outdoor Summit on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The fireside chat will begin at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

There will be a live webcast of the fireside chat and a replay will be available for 30 days following the fireside chat on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Traeger’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.traeger.com.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. In 2023, Traeger entered the griddle category, further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space. Traeger grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of our platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, accessories, and MEATER smart thermometers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005543/en/