Scholar Rock Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Business Progress

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today reported financial results and corporate updates for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We are executing across our business and leveraging Scholar Rock’s differentiated platform, which selectively targets latent forms of growth factors, such as myostatin and TGFβ1, to develop highly selective and potentially transformative therapies for patients who have high unmet medical need,” said Jay Backstrom, M.D., M.P.H., President & Chief Executive Officer of Scholar Rock. “We continue to advance our two clinical programs in spinal muscular atrophy and oncology, and we look forward to sharing updates on our progress as we approach several key milestones, including presenting 36-month data on apitegromab from the Phase 2 TOPAZ trial, completing enrollment of our apitegromab Phase 3 SAPPHIRE trial, and providing biomarker and clinical updates from our SRK-181 Phase 1 DRAGON trial.”

Recent Company Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Apitegromab is an investigational antibody inhibiting myostatin activation by selectively binding the pro- and latent forms of myostatin and is being developed as the potential first muscle-targeted therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

  • Continued progress towards completion of enrollment for Phase 3 SAPPHIRE clinical trial. The randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating apitegromab for patients with nonambulatory Types 2 and 3 SMA on either nusinersen or risdiplam, is actively enrolling SMA patients across sites in the U.S. and Europe. Enrollment completion is expected in 2023, with the top-line data readout expected in 2024. If successful and if approved, the company expects to initiate a commercial product launch in 2025.
  • 36-month data from Phase 2 TOPAZ trial to be presented at Cure SMA conference in June. The company announced two upcoming oral presentations at the Cure SMA Research & Clinical Conference, taking place June 28-30 in Orlando, Florida.
  • 24-month data from the TOPAZ trial presented at the 2023 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical and Scientific Conference in March. The company shared data evaluating outcomes after 24 months of treatment with apitegromab, demonstrating sustained improvements in motor function in patients with nonambulatory Types 2 and 3 SMA.

SRK-181is an investigational selective inhibitor of latent TGFβ1 activation and is being developed with the aim of overcoming resistance to checkpoint therapy in patients with advanced cancer.

  • Advancing Phase 1 DRAGON proof-of-concept trial. In the second half of 2023, the company expects to provide biomarker and clinical updates from Part B of the DRAGON trial. In March 2023, Scholar Rock presented encore data at the European Society for Medical Oncology Targeted Anticancer Therapies (ESMO TAT) Congress, which showed that SRK-181 continued to be generally well tolerated with early indications of efficacy (as of the data cut-off date of December 2, 2022).

Corporate

Announced the addition of Richard Brudnick to the Board of Directors. In April 2023, Mr.Brudnick joined Scholar Rock’s Board of Directors. As an accomplished biotechnology executive, he brings an extensive background in corporate development and strategy, with over 30 years of industry experience across multiple specialties, stages and therapeutic areas.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net loss was $39.4 million or $0.49 per share compared to a net loss of $8.0 million or $0.21 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

  • Revenue was $0 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $33.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The prior year revenue was related to the Gilead fibrosis-focused research collaboration, which was executed in December 2018 and concluded in December 2021.
  • Research and development expense was $29.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $29.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to costs associated with clinical trials, including the Phase 3 SAPPHIRE pivotal trial for apitegromab in SMA, and the DRAGON trial for SRK-181. These increases were offset by decreases in employee compensation and benefits costs, resulting from the restructuring in May 2022.
  • General and administrative expense was $10.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $10.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • As of March 31, 2023, Scholar Rock had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $275 million, which is expected to fund the company’s anticipated operating and capital expenditure requirements into 2025.

“Scholar Rock is in a strong financial position, and we are relentlessly focused on achieving our goal of improving the lives of patients who may potentially benefit from our medicines,” said Ted Myles, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Scholar Rock. “We continue to execute on our plan by advancing our clinical programs towards key inflection points, while diligently managing our resources.”

About Scholar Rock

Scholar+Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock’s approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary+platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path. For more information, please visit www.scholarrock.com or follow Scholar Rock on Twitter (%40ScholarRock) and LinkedIn (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fscholar-rock%2F).

Availability of Other Information About Scholar Rock

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website www.scholarrock.com, including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on Twitter or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Scholar Rock’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, Scholar Rock’s expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and timing of its clinical trials for apitegromab, SRK-181, and other product candidates and indication selection and development timing, its cash runway, the ability of any product candidate to perform in humans in a manner consistent with earlier nonclinical, preclinical or clinical trial data, and the potential of its product candidates and proprietary platform.The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, that preclinical and clinical data, including the results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of apitegromab, or Part A of the Phase 1 clinical trial of SRK-181, are not predictive of, may be inconsistent with, or more favorable than, data generated from future clinical trials of the same product candidates, including, without limitation, the Phase 3 clinical trial of apitegromab in SMA or Part B of the Phase 1 clinical trial of SRK-181; Scholar Rock’s ability to provide the financial support, resources and expertise necessary to identify and develop product candidates on the expected timeline; the data generated from Scholar Rock’s nonclinical and preclinical studies and clinical trials; information provided or decisions made by regulatory authorities; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Scholar Rock’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Scholar Rock’s dependence on third parties for development and manufacture of product candidates including, without limitation, to supply any clinical trials; Scholar Rock’s ability to manage expenses and to obtain additional funding when needed to support its business activities and establish and maintain strategic business alliances and new business initiatives, and the impacts of public health pandemics such as COVID-19 on business operations and expectations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Scholar Rock’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Scholar Rock’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent Scholar Rock’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Scholar Rock undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

Revenue

$

$

33,193

Operating expenses

Research and development

29,735

29,366

General and administrative

10,774

10,760

Total operating expenses

40,509

40,126

Loss from operations

(40,509)

(6,933)

Other income (expense), net

1,130

(1,017)

Net loss

$

(39,379)

$

(7,950)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.49)

$

(0.21)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

79,610,059

37,456,574

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

275,284

$

315,361

Other current assets

11,874

12,663

Total current assets

287,158

328,024

Other assets

27,563

30,144

Total assets

$

314,721

$

358,168

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities

$

26,208

$

36,389

Long-term liabilities

59,860

61,544

Total liabilities

86,068

97,933

Total stockholders' equity

228,653

260,235

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

314,721

$

358,168

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230509005251r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005251/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.