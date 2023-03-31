PR Newswire

SEI Sphere to Drive Increased Operational Efficiency

OAKS, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI ® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that Barrow Hanley Global Investors (Barrow Hanley) selected SEI Sphere SM to migrate their core applications, platforms, and IT infrastructure to a Microsoft Azure cloud environment.

Barrow Hanley's decision to move to the cloud stems from a forward-looking evolution in strategy to meet the growing needs of their clients, who will benefit from the full suite of cloud capabilities, dynamic scalability, improved operational resiliency, and enhanced alignment with regulatory compliance. Once the migration is complete, SEI will manage the cloud environment and provide the expertise necessary for ongoing operation.

Patricia Barron, Chief Operating Officer at Barrow Hanley, said:

"At Barrow Hanley, ensuring we back our investment capabilities with cutting-edge technology is core to our strategy. As we considered opportunities to transform our operational business model, we conducted a thorough search for cloud migration providers who could support our migration journey to the cloud.

"SEI Sphere's comprehensive offering—paired with SEI's heritage and stability as a global investments company—are unmatched. We're able to confidently align our operations with a strategic partner who deeply understands asset management and the broader financial services industry, and we look forward to exploring how SEI can further support our enterprise-wide needs."

Steve Bomberger, Head of SEI Sphere, said:

"We're excited to support Barrow Hanley's migration to the cloud and provide the real-time access to applications and data that can increase productivity, operational efficiency, and resiliency. From investment and wealth managers to institutional investors and investment advisors, we have a tremendous opportunity to deliver SEI Sphere's comprehensive managed services to these markets—supporting their IT infrastructure to efficiently scale their businesses and drive growth."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com .

About SEI SphereSM

As a managed security services provider (MSSP), SEI Sphere provides comprehensive business solutions that deliver cybersecurity, network operations, and cloud services. Supporting and securing the evolving IT needs of today's regulated and fast-growing businesses, SEI Sphere helps them build and maintain a secure technology foundation. For more than 50 years, SEI has provided technology platforms and solutions that enable clients to focus on strategic initiatives and drive future growth. For more information, visit seic.com/sphere .

About Barrow Hanley

Founded in 1979, Barrow Hanley is a diversified investment management firm offering value-focused investment strategies spanning global equities, fixed income, and CLOs. Recognized as one of the leading firms dedicated exclusively to value investing, Barrow Hanley enjoys a boutique culture with a singular focus to assist institutional clients in meeting their investment objectives. Barrow Hanley stewards the capital of corporate, public, multi-employer pension plans, mutual funds, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

