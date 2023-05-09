Alaska Airlines names a new vice president of strategy, analytics and transformation

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines has promoted Tiffany DeHaan to vice president of strategy, analytics and transformation. DeHaan assumes the role currently held by Sandy Stelling, who will retire from Alaska Airlines in July after 23 years.

Alaska_Airlines_TiffanyDeHaan.jpg

DeHaan will oversee the execution of company strategy, development of all strategic initiatives and overall project execution for Alaska. She is responsible for Alaska's data strategy to drive improved decision-making and value creation, while also providing leadership across the enterprise through successful collaboration and disciplined execution to deliver results for guests, employees and the airline.

"Tiffany is a big-picture strategic thinker who knows how to drive results and get things done," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "We are well positioned to execute on our strategic growth and we are fortunate to have someone with Tiffany's expertise and skills lead this work."

DeHaan joined Alaska in 2018 as managing director of culture, learning and inclusion. In that role, she provided strategic and operational leadership for diversity, equity and inclusion, employee engagement, recognition and events, people communications, and leadership and organizational development to elevate Alaska's culture and enhance the employee experience across Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. She launched Alaska's 2025 DEI Commitments, developed a vision and strategy for the Leader Academy to equip leaders to effectively lead in alignment with the company's values and expectations of their role, redesigned the talent management strategy, and launched employee engagement programs including Leader Immersion and Flight Path.

Prior to joining Alaska, DeHaan spent 12 years at Point B, a global business consulting firm, leading the strategic execution of critical initiatives for major organizations.

DeHaan earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in management information systems from Oregon State University. She and her family reside in Sammamish, Washington. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

Alaska_Airlines_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF94244&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-names-a-new-vice-president-of-strategy-analytics-and-transformation-301819132.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF94244&Transmission_Id=202305090800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF94244&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.