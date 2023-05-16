Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that Engineering News-Record (ENR) has ranked the Company #1 in Water for the 20th year in a row.

Tetra Tech’s innovative solutions that span the full water cycle have helped the Company hold the top spot in Water since ENR’s inaugural rankings in 2003. The annual list ranks publicly and privately held U.S. companies based on revenue for work performed the prior year.

“Throughout 20 years of ENR rankings, we have leveraged our cutting-edge suite of Tetra+Tech+Delta digital technologies and advanced data analytics to develop industry-leading solutions for our clients,” said Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack. “Tetra Tech’s innovation in water dates back to our founding in 1966. For nearly 60 years, our scientists, engineers, and technical specialists have applied our Leading with Science®approach to solve water challenges in communities around the world.”

Tetra Tech helps clients develop sustainable solutions for more than 100,000 projects across more than 100 countries annually. The Company delivers successful outcomes in response to global water challenges, from designing advanced treatment systems to purify water supplies, to using real-time control software to optimize the management of sewer networks, and development of first-of-its-kind contaminant removal of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from groundwater supplies. Tetra Tech’s water reuse and groundwater replenishment solutions across the United States have led to more reliable drinking water supplies for the communities we serve.

Tetra Tech’s 2023 ENR rankings align with the Company’s 1+Billion+People+Challenge, which aims to improve people’s lives through more sustainable water supplies, expanded renewable energy generation, restored ecosystems, reduced carbon emissions, and improved lives from social and governance programs.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005805/en/