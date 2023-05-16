Pitney Bowes (the “Company”) ( NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the preliminary results of the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

Based on the preliminary tabulation by the Company’s proxy solicitor, the Company believes that the following director nominees have been elected:

Milena Alberti-Perez

Steven D. Brill

Todd Everett

Marc B. Lautenbach

Katie May

Sheila A. Stamps

Mary J. Steele Guilfoile

Darrell Thomas

Kurt Wolf

The Company issued the following statement:

“We welcome all new directors, including the nominees of Hestia Capital Partners, and look forward to working with them constructively on the future of the Company and on behalf of all shareholders.”

The foregoing results announced today are subject to certification by the Independent Inspector of Election. The Company anticipates that the final results of the Annual Meeting will be made available in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on Pitney Bowes’ investor relations website in due course.

