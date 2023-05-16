FVCbank Simplifies and Streamlines Lending for Smaller Businesses

1 hours ago
Today, Fairfax-based FVCbank introduced the newest technology to make borrowing easy for business clients. By introducing the Lightning Lending program to its portfolio of technologically-efficient banking products, the commercial community bank continues its strategic commitment to transitioning from a traditional banking model to a more sophisticated fintech bank of the future, better serving the needs of its customers.

“FVCbank is committed to pivoting in today’s high-tech financial environment by embracing innovative systems. As a result, our customers will enjoy an easier, faster, and more user-friendly loan experience,” said Chairman & CEO David Pijor. “Business owners can now complete the loan application and underwriting process quickly, efficiently, and securely, often in minutes. Approved applicants receive funds into their FVCbank account within 48 hours,” Pijor continued.

“With the need for speed and time being such a precious asset,” added President Patricia Ferrick, “we can now offer qualified applicants a path around time-consuming paperwork and underwriting with this sophisticated loan origination system. By fully embracing the benefits of fintech, FVCbank can evolve into the community bank of the future today.”

FVCbank’s Lightning Lending program will offer a seamless digital application for term loans up to $500,000 to business owners throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC. This platform is particularly useful for smaller businesses and underserved communities.

To learn more about FVCbank’s digital loan origination system, Lightning Lending, visit www.FVCbank.com.

About FVCbank

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $2.35 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, government contractors, and professional service entities, in the greater Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas, and Northerrn Virginia.

FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has nine full-service offices - Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston, Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland. For more information on FVCbank or its selected financial information, please visit the Investor Relations page of FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s website, www.fvcbank.com.

Background on the Lightning Lending platform, Numerated

About Numerated

Numerated transforms the way financial institutions lend to businesses. Banks and credit unions use Numerated’s modern Loan Origination System to meet businesses’ expectations for digital convenience while driving significant gains in efficiency. The platform uses data to streamline originations for any business banking product, from application to decision to close. More than 500,000 businesses and 30,000 financial institution associates have leveraged the platform to process over $50 billion in lending, making Numerated the fastest-growing fintech SaaS company on the 2022 Inc. 5,000.

