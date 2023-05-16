Miami, Florida, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR" or “AIR Communities”) (: AIRC) today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace in South Florida by The Sun Sentinel. The annual list of Top Workplaces is administered by Energage and based solely on anonymous employee feedback that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and engagement.

“We are honored to be named a Top Workplace in South Florida,” said Vice President of Human Resources Beth Harmon. “Our teammates are our most important asset, and we are committed to creating a meaningful, positive work environment where they can thrive. We are proud of our team’s dedication to providing excellent customer service to our residents, and we are thankful for the recognition from The Sun Sentinel.”

AIR Communities owns and operates nine communities and more than 4,100 apartment homes in South Florida. The area is one of AIR’s fastest growing markets in the country with no significant competitive supply. Earlier this year, AIR purchased Southgate Towers, a 495-unit luxury apartment community located in the South Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach and less than a mile from one of AIR’s South Beach properties, Flamingo Point. AIR’s presence in South Florida also includes The Watermarc at Biscayne Bay, Bay Parc, City Center on 7th, Four Quarters Apartments, The District at Flagler Village, The Reserve at Coconut Point, and Waterways Village.

“This Top Workplace award is recognition of the AIR team’s efforts in South Florida, which is growing and performing exceptionally well,” said Area Vice President of Operations Kevin Mosher. “Incredible results happen when we provide a welcoming workplace and ensure our team feels valued and connected to the company’s mission. South Florida is a shining example of that fact.”

This is AIR’s first Top Workplace win in South Florida, following a long history of regional and national Top Workplace award recognitions. In its local markets, AIR has been named a Top Workplace in Denver, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Washington, D.C. In 2023, AIR received its second consecutive National Top Workplace honor, as well as Culture of Excellence Awards for Compensation and Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, Purpose and Values, and Work-Life Flexibility.

About AIR Communities

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,795 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

